End of World coronavirus kits sold on eBay

Hoping to take advantage of the global fears of the coronavirus spread, unscrupulous British tried to sell “end of the world” survival kits on eBay.

The kits, which have been taken down since they appeared by eBay, included condoms, a tin of beans, anti bacterial hand gel, toilet roll, and a face mask.

Others have all of the above plus a thermometer, tissues, toothpaste, anti-bacterial hand gel and disinfectant spray.

Each kit varies in price, with the handy collection of items ranging from £45 to £100.

The box of items have been created in response to growing coronavirus fears as the number of confirmed cases of the disease approach 400.