End titles for the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones? (photos)

Armenian pressure groups were mobilized after certain US systems were discovered onboard downed Turkish drones

Turkey will face serious problems in the production of its Bayraktar TB2 drones as Trimble GPS receivers and Garmin navigation devices will be hard to get from now on after the mobilization of Armenian organizations in the USA.

This is what Garmin states in a press release the company released on November 4th.

It should be noted that the Garmin navigation devices are not even intended for military use.

Trimble also stated that it has “discontinued any further sales to Baykar”, the company that produces the TB2 drones.