English head of Greek football Referees Federation says he received threats on social media

Mark Clattenburg, the English former football referee, who is currently serving as the head of Greek referring in the domestic SuperLeague1, revealed to British Daily Mail that he was receiving threats on social media.

“As a referee, abuse becomes routine. I used to get letters sent to my house. They would be directed to ‘Mark Clattenburg, Gosforth’ and my postie, thinking he was doing me a favour, delivered them.

Some of the abuse was vile and, yes, there were threats. ‘I’m going to do this and that to you, your wife, your children…’ I reported it to the police but, given the anonymity of it all, nobody was caught or convicted.

That feels like an old-school way of abusing someone. Now it is even easier for the trolls to get to you, as Mike Dean has discovered. They simply find you — or a family member — on social media and throw vile stuff at you from a faceless account.

It’s hurtful. It’s scary. Worst of all, it’s what social media companies are allowing to happen. Can the Premier League do much about it? No. The PGMOL? No. Twitter? Absolutely they can. They let this happen. I still get abuse because I’m head of refereeing for the Football Federation in Greece.”

source dailymail.co.uk

