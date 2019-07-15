English tourist alleged she was gang-raped on Rhodes

An English tourist alleged she was gang-raped by 4 men in a boat on the island of Rhodes.

The 39-year-old woman contacted the Lindos Coast Guard precinct and claimed that a man who she had met at beach party took her to a boat at 4 o’clock in the morning about 100 metres of the coast where she was raped by him and 3 other men.

The tourist testified she was not intoxicated during the encounter but could not give a clear description of her alleged rapists.

According to local media, she was transferred to the General Hospital of Rhodes to undergo medical examinations to ascertain if she had been sexually abused.

Meanwhile, port authorities are continuing their investigations to detect the boat where the alleged rape is reported to have occurred.