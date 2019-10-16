Enjoy a taste of Greece in Qatar

Despite its small size, Qatar is home to various cuisines from all over the world and knows all about good food, greekcitytimes.com reports in the following article signed by Maria Petropoulou.

The modern country in the Middle East is becoming more and more popular with tourists and offers special culinary adventures, which cater to all tastes and needs. Delicious Mediterranean eateries are at the top of the list with Greece’s unique flavors, fresh ingredients, and beautiful climate inspiring Greeks in Doha, and even locals, to open their own Greek restaurants and cafes.

Mykonos

This is by far one of the most popular restaurants in Doha and a part of the Intercontinental Hotel. Mykonos serves Greek signature dishes, such as moussaka, tzatziki and various pies (pites). The menu changes often, and the chefs (many of them Greek, including head chef Marios Papadopoulos) prepare authentic tastes with modern twists. Furthermore, it’s located in a beautiful setting, by the sea.

