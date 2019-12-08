Enjoy the great benefits of Greek chamomile tea

Long before expensive skin creams and lotions, Greek women would wash their faces with cool chamomile tea

Chamomile is one of Greece’s most popular teas and this much-loved herb is also used in Greek households for medicinal purposes, as it is known for its anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, greekcitytimes.com reports.

Pronounced ‘Chamomili’ in Greek, it grows wild across many parts of the country and is also cultivated and grown in people’s gardens.

This warm and soothing tea has long been used in Greece for a wide range of health conditions and nowadays, scientists globally are increasingly researching its effectiveness with illnesses, including cancer and diabetes.

Read more: tornos