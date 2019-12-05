Enjoy the traditional Greek loukoumades

They are served soaked in hot honey syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon

According to Greek tradition, Loukoumades are made over the Christmas period and served on special Feast Days, as during the 40 days of Native Lent there are many Saint Days that are commemorated in the Greek Orthodox Calendar, including Agios Andreas, Agia Aikaterini, Agios Stylianos, and Agia Varvara, greekcitytimes.com reports.

Loukoumades are little bite-sized honey puffs, that are deep-fried to golden and crispy perfection.

They are served soaked in hot honey syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon.

As they are lent friendly, they are made and offered to guests as a lovely and sweet gesture for Name Days celebrated over the Festive Season.

Read recipe: tornos