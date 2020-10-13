Enraged Cavusoglu reprimands on live TV Swedish Foreign Minister for calling on Turkey to withdraw from Syria (video)

A quarrel between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Swedish counterpart, Anne Linde unfolded live when the former in a dismissive and disrespectful tone berated her during a live broadcast.

Cavusoglu reprimanded the Swedish diplomat for ‘daring’ to question Turkey’s military involvement in Syria.

The heated verbal exchange happened a few hours ago during their meeting in Ankara.

During the joint press conference, the Swedish minister, not mincing words, called on Turkey to withdraw its troops from Syria and stressed that it should not violate the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus in the EEZ, causing an irate response by Cavusoglu.

also read

Laura Michelle Prestin: Is she the ultimate fitness model? (photos)

F1- Hamilton Draws Level With Schumacher (infographic)

“We are warning Turkey to withdraw from Syria”, to receive Cavusoglu’s outburst – on the verge of delirium – response. “Do you want us to withdraw from Syria, under what authority?” The Turkish Foreign Minister asked.

He went on to say: “The assessment that whatever the Greek side is doing is right, is wrong. Why don’t you criticise Greece when it sinks boats and kills refugees?”