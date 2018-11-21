Enter the Penis Park in South Korea! (videos-photos)

Many parks around the globe have been dedicated to a number of things, but as far as we know, there is only one that is dedicated to penises!

Located on the beautiful coast of Sinnam, South Korea, the park is dedicated to the memory of a young virgin woman whose fisherman lover left her on a rock while he caught fish at sea.

Haesindang Park is in a small town called Sinnam, about 20 kilometres south of Samcheok in Gangwon Province. The park is noted for its number of phallic statues and draws many tourists from all over the world.



The collection of phalluses was created by Korean artists in the form of “hanging arrangements to three-meter tall trunks of wood”, for joy, spirituality, and sexuality. A small Folk Museum titled “Village Folk Museum” has exhibits of art objects on the “sex iconography” over the ages in different cultures, shamanic rituals and also the history of the Korean fishing community.