Enter the Villa in Attica going for a cool €17 million (photos)

Set on a gentle hill close to the beach in the most exclusive seaside suburb of Athens, this exquisite villa was built in 2008 with no expense spared, as the ad in Christie’s International Real Estate site reads, referring to a villa that is on sale for €17 million. The interior of 575 square meters features spacious reception areas including a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, and a sitting room. Additional rooms include four large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a study, a guest wc, a kitchen, and recreation facilities including a game room with gym, a sauna, a Jacuzzi, and a steam room. A staff apartment, several storage and auxiliary areas, and an indoor parking garage for three cars complete the residence. The land of 1,665 square meters has been nicely landscaped with mature trees, terraces, a large swimming pool and covered spaces for relaxing, dining, and entertaining. All areas enjoy stunning sea and sunset views. The villa benefits from being near a park with sports facilities and within a short walk of the seafront tennis club of Kavouri. Ideally located in what is undoubtedly the most posh area of Athens, this rare property is the epitome of luxury and grandeur and is ideal for use as a main residence or as a holiday home.

source: Christie’s International Real Estate