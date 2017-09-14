Enterprises Shipping & Trading S.A receives “GOLD RESPONSIBLE MANAGEMENT EXCELLENCE” award

Victor Restis controlled company Enterprises Shipping & Trading S.A announced it was awarded with the “GOLD RESPONSIBLE MANAGEMENT EXCELLENCE” AWARD at the annual European Ethics Network award ceremony. The GOLD RME Award was presented to the company by EBEN Greece President Antony Gortzis and EBEN Europe President Geert Deemuijnck during an elegant ceremony held at the “Athens Lawn Tennis Club” on September 8, 2017.

“Enterprises Shipping & Trading S.A believes that a better future should be provided to the generations that lie ahead and ethical leadership should be promoted. It is our obligation to our shareholders and especially to future generations to constantly raise the bar and implement ethical business strategies that will improve our social corporate responsibility, economical and environmental footprint”, said George Sarris, managing Diretcor of Enterprises Shipping & Trading S.A.

On his part, Chairman of Enterprises Shipping & Trading S.A Victor Restis said: “I am proud to say that this great achievement represents the efforts of our 3,000 seagoing and shore based employees who do share the same vision for sustainable development.” Enterprises Shipping & Trading S.A was first awarded by “EBEN” in 2007, while in 2009 it was the first company in the world to receive the “GOLD Business Ethics Excellence” Award and has maintained that certification annually since then.

The EBEN organisation is the only international network dedicated wholly to the promotion ODF business ethics in Europe and its role is to promote values based on management, ethical leadership and increased awareness about companies’ responsibilities in society.