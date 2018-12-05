Entire village goes naked for charity calendar (photos)

More than 24 villagers from Kent took off their clothes

An entire Kent village has stripped off for a racy festive calendar in a bid to raise money for charity.

Almost every business in Iwade, Sittinghbourne signed up to take part, with dozens of locals baring all, either at work or enjoying their favourite pastimes.

More than 24 villagers have taken part including a gardener, dog groomer, personal trainer and even a few burly mechanics.

Even the photographers themselves are taking part in the Iwade Naked Calendar 2019, which is helping raise money for Demelza Hospice Care for Children and Swale Cats Protection.

Any additional money raised will go towards a new toilet block at the local church.

Beautician Laura Cheeseman came up with the idea for the calendar, which is thought to be a first for the village.

The 39-year-old, who has lived in the village for about 15 years, said: ‘I had the idea two weeks ago, so I put it on Facebook to see if there would be any interest and lots of people came forward.

‘I just wanted to do something that would make people happy and would be a bit of fun. It’s been so nice because people have really come together.

