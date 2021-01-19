Entire Welsh village up for sale for £1.2m

Dafydd Hardy, whose agency has been trying to find a new buyer, is hopeful it will finally sell this year

16 homes and cottages, plus acres of agriculture land, is available to purchase in the historic Welsh village Aberllefenni for £1.15m ($1.6m) by estate agents Dafydd Hardy.

The properties and land up for sale make up the whole of the village, which has been on the market for more than four years. It was originally listed in June 2016 for £1.5m.

The price tag has fallen by £350,000, making it around the same price as some two and three-bedroom flats in London in areas like Knightsbridge.

“The last sale fell through in November 2020, which was frustrating,” he told ITV.

“It’s the complex nature of the package that’s on offer that causes all the hold-ups, but there’s only one way to progress with something of this nature and that’s slowly,” he added.

