EP members vote for arms embargo on Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi murder

Members of the European Parliament on Thursday called for “an EU-wide arms embargo on Saudi Arabia” in response to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The resolution, which is nonbinding, was supported by 325 lawmakers, with one against and 19 abstentions.

The text says the Parliament wants all EU governments to reach a common position on an arms embargo on Saudi Arabia following Riyadh’s confirmation that Khashoggi died in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

The Parliament “deplores the significant arms deals by EU Member States, among others Spain, France, Germany, Belgium and the United Kingdom, with Saudi Arabia,” the text says. It “calls, once again, for an EU-wide ban on the export, sale, update and maintenance of any form of security equipment to Saudi Arabia, which can be or is used for repression.”

