EPOS: A new political party emerges from Prespes protests

A new political party called “EPOS” has been formed. The new political formation was founded by citizens that took part in the huge protests against the Prespes Agreement. The initials of the party in Greek stand for “Hellenic Political Conscience”.

As one of the co-founders, Michalis Patsikas explained on Skai TV, the party transcends the conventional ideological tags “left” or “right”, while he added that the party will attempt to establish partnerships with other like-minded patriotic forces for the next elections.