EPP head Weber on Turkey: Enough is enough

The leader of the European Parliament’s conservative group European People’s Party (EPP), Manfred Weber threw his full support behind Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis regarding Turkey’s illegal actions concerning Varosha, and the moves of the Oruc Reis in the Eastern Mediterranean, reposting Mitsotakis’s comments about Turkey, remarking “enough is enough”.

“On #Turkey the time has come to say enough is enough. Full support for @kmitsotakis his call for European coherence. We have warned many times. Now is the time to act against #Erdogan and his breaches of international law. #Varosha #orucreis #EastMed”

On #Turkey the time has come to say enough is enough. Full support for @kmitsotakis his call for European coherence. We have warned many times. Now is the time to act against #Erdogan and his breaches of international law. #Varosha #orucreis #EastMed https://t.co/tbrqQUG4X6 — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) October 15, 2020

also read

Construction of Evros wall on borders with Turkey has started

Russia: Greece has every right to extend territorial waters to 12 nautical miles