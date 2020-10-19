Erdogan accuses Russia, France & the US of backing Armenia

He said Turks are praying for Azerbaijan to drive out the Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the US, Russian and French governments of providing military support to Armenia in its armed conflict with Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Speaking in the town of Sirnak (southeastern Turkey), Erdogan reiterated his strong support for Baku, stressing that “we are praying” for Azeri forces to prevail in the conflict and drive the Armenians out of the “occupied territories”.

The two former Soviet socialist republics have been at war for decades because of the mountainous enclave of some 145,000 sq-km.

The enclave is controlled by Armenian separatists, although under international law it is part of the territory of predominantly Muslim Azerbaijan.

