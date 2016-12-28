Erdogan accuses West of backing ISIS. 12 months ago he was accusing Russia…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said the West was breaking promises in Syria, accusing Ankara’s partners of backing “terror groups” including ISIS jihadists in the country.

Turkey has suffered the loss of 37 soldiers and 11 tanks amongst other military equipment since August. The Turkish Armed Forces suffered the majority of their losses at the outskirts of the town Al-Bab where two of its tanks were also captured.

Turkey has requested air support from allied forces. “The coalition forces are unfortunately not keeping their promises,” Erdogan said at a news conference alongside visiting Guinean President Alpha Conde.

Erdogan complained that rather than supporting Turkey, the Western forces are backing the Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD), as well as ISIS.

“They are supporting all the terror groups — the YPG, PYD but also including Daesh (IS),” Erdogan said. “It’s quite clear, perfectly obvious,” he argued, adding that he has proof in pictures and video.

The response from the US was equally hard. “Erdogan’s statements are ludicrous”!

What is worth noticing is the way Erdogan has changed his rhetoric in just one year.

Specifically, on December 2015 President Erdogan wrote on his twitter account: “Turkey has proof Russia involved in ISIS oil trade”. On December 2016 he wrote: “Erdogan: Has proof US supported ISIS”

