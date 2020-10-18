Erdogan-backed Tatar wins elections in occupied Northern Cyprus territories

Nationalist candidate Ersin Tatar has secured a narrow victory in the presidential elections of the pseudo-state of Norther Cyprus.

Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot prime minister and is backed by Turkish President Erdogan, secured 51.7% of the vote in a second round run-off against the incumbent president Mustafa Akıncı.

Akıncı won 48.3%, local election authorities said on Sunday night.

Tatar’s campaign raised controversy due to the alleged meddling of Turkey to push for his victory.

