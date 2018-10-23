Erdogan claims Khashoggi murder was planned days ahead

The killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was planned days in advance, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told MPs from his ruling party.

He said Turkey had strong evidence Khashoggi was killed in a premeditated and “savage” murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.

He also called for the suspects to be tried in Istanbul.

He demanded Saudi Arabia provide answers about where Khashoggi’s body was, and who had ordered the operation.

The Saudi kingdom has provided conflicting accounts of what happened to Khashoggi, a US resident and Washington Post contributor. After weeks of maintaining he was still alive, the authorities now say the 59-year-old was killed in a rogue operation.

Mr Erdogan’s address on Tuesday coincided with the start of an investment conference in Saudi Arabia that has been overshadowed by the Khashoggi case, with dozens of government and business leaders pulling out.

Meanwhile, the body parts of Jamal Khashoggi have been found at the Saudi consul general’s home in Istanbul, a UK-based broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to Sky News, the 59-year-old Washington Post contributor’s body had been “cut up” and his face “disfigured”, with the remains found in the garden of the consul general’s home.

source: bbc.com