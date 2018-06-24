Erdogan elected President with 54.5% of the vote (UPD)

Turkish President leads with over 80% of the vote counted, while his party also wins the majority in Parliament

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appears all but certain to secure victory in the Turkish Presidential elections, as he has won 54.3 percent of the vote with over 80 percent of the votes counted in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday, broadcasters said.

Muharrem Ince, the main opposition’s presidential candidate, stood at 29.9 percent nationwide, television channels said.

If no candidate wins more than 50 percent in Sunday’s vote, a second round run-off will be held on July 8.

Early results had been expected to give Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party a strong lead – one that could shorten as more votes are tallied across the nation of 81 million people.

source: Haaretz.com