Erdoğan faints during morning prayer in mosque

He later stated that his blood pressure dropped due to his diabetes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan fainted during the morning prayer in a mosque on Sunday.

According to the information right now, he feels well and he is reasting.

Erdoğan felt bad during the prayer on the occasion of Uraz-Bairam holiday on Sunday morning.

“I felt bad because of my pressure, this being connected with my diabetes. I’m fine now,” the Turkish leader said.

When the President felt bad, his bodyguard ran up to him, this being followed by the arrival of doctors. The journalists were not allowed to the mosque. Erdoğan gave an interview after the prayer.