Erdogan: Greece is wrong over “Macedonia” dispute

Once more the Turkish President is taking the side opposite to Greece

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has described the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) as “our brothers” and insisted Ankara would always stand by Skopje.

FYROM media reported Erdogan’s comments made at a conference of immigrants from Balkan countries to Turkey. The Turkish leader was in Italy on a historic meeting with Pope Francis.

The Turkish leader said any insistence by Greece that FYROM change its name before joining NATO was “unfair” and said Athens was in the wrong over the long-running name dispute.

“For us Ankara and Skopje have no difference and we will not leave our brothers alone and we will always be with them,” Erdogan said.

Source: greekreporter