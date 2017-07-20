Erdogan: Greek Cypriot ‘intransigency’ to blame for talks failure

“Turkey would not sit idly by & leave the Turkish Cypriots to be indefinite victims of a non-solution & condemned to isolation”

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has blamed “Greek Cypriot intransigence” for the collapse of peace negotiations at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on July 7.

“The Greek Cypriot side responded with intransigence to our position of good will and sincerity,” said Erdogan.

“Unfortunately that is why the Conference on Cyprus held at Crans-Montana ended without a result,” he added.

The comments were made in his message to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in light of ‘peace and freedom’ celebrations in the north.

In his message Erdogan claimed that the Turkish Cypriots had, at every opportunity, despite the “unjust and unlawful restrictions to which they have been condemned”, shown their commitment to a solution.

“You had the will, the determination and the power to overcome every obstacle with democratic values, the conscience of solidarity and determination,” said Erdogan.

The Turkish President went on to say that Turkey would not sit idly by and leave the Turkish Cypriots to be indefinite victims of a non-solution and condemned to isolation.

“Turkey will be the security for Cyprus, for peace, freedom and for the eastern Mediterranean,” said Erdogan.

