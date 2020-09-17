Erdogan: If the Greek President visits Kastellorizo to project power, we can project more force

The Turkish President said research vessel Oruc Reis would resume exploration in Greek waters once its maintenance was completed

Turkish President Erdogan continued his provocative rhetoric, stating that the withdrawal of research vessel Oruc Reis was temporary and it would resume its illegal exploration activities in Greek waters after maintenance works on the ship were completed.

The Turkish president said he was willing to meet and talk with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, but criticised Greece over its stance in Kastellorizo.

He said the withdrawal of the research vessel was made to allow a diplomatic rapprochement with Greece, but that does not mean that Turkish operations in the region are over.

“I have no problem meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers at the Ali Mosque in Constantinople, accompanied by cabinet members. As he said, what matters is “what we will discuss and in what context we will meet”.

The Turkish President went a step further commenting on the visit by the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, saying that “if the President of Greece comes to Kastellorizo as a show of force, then we will do even more”.