Erdogan: Jerusalem is ours!

“Another crisis that our country and our nation are watching closely is the oppression of Israel against the Palestinians”

With the ghost of the Ottoman Empire leading him, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now claiming Jerusalem.

“Jerusalem is a city of us, for us”, the Turkish president said. “We left blood and tears in this city during World War I. It is still possible to find traces of the Ottoman resistance”.

The Turkish President, in addition to referring to Ankara’s neighbors in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus, spent several minutes talking about “the oppression of the Palestinians by Israel and its illegal presence in Jerusalem”.

President @RTErdogan: “We consider it an honour on behalf of our country and nation to express the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people on every platform, with whom we have lived for centuries.” pic.twitter.com/yCcfrrc5RY — Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) October 1, 2020

