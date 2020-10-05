Erdogan: Jerusalem is ours!

Edit Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 5, 2020

“Another crisis that our country and our nation are watching closely is the oppression of Israel against the Palestinians”

Related Stories

With the ghost of the Ottoman Empire leading him, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now claiming Jerusalem.

Jerusalem is a city of us, for us”, the Turkish president said. “We left blood and tears in this city during World War I. It is still possible to find traces of the Ottoman resistance”.

The Turkish President, in addition to referring to Ankara’s neighbors in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus, spent several minutes talking about “the oppression of the Palestinians by Israel and its illegal presence in Jerusalem”.

See Also:

Microsoft announced a 1 billion investment in Greece (video)

Turkey gearing up for another round of tension with Oruc Reis ready for new mission

“Our first qibla [direction of prayer in Islam] in al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem are the symbolic mosques of our faith. In addition, this city hosts the holy places of Christianity and Judaism”, he stressed, showing what seems to be Turkey’s intention to control these places again.
He emphasized that the Ottoman Empire ruled Jerusalem from 1516 to 1917.
Erdogan stressed that modern Turkey is the successor state that has had a permanent connection to the holy city for years, while condemning Israel’s alleged efforts to recognize the city as the capital of Israel.

During his long speech at the beginning of the new parliamentary term of the Turkish parliament, Erdogan spent several minutes allegedly “mourning” the fate of Jerusalem and the situation of the Palestinians.

“Another crisis that our country and our nation are watching closely is the oppression of Israel against the Palestinians and the various practices that violate the uniqueness of Jerusalem”, he said at the end of his speech.

Tags With: