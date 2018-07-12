Erdogan, May, Merkel watch World Cup semifinal on FM Cavusoglu’s phone

After the final whistle, Erdogan, Merkel and Rama tried to console May on England’s loss

The World Cup is a huge occasion bringing excitement around the globe with very few remaining indifferent.

This has been proven correct for world leaders as well during NATO leaders’ summit on Wednesday.

A close semifinal battle was raging on as NATO leaders were enjoying the working dinner in Brussels.

However, as the game went to extra-time, where Croatia took the lead against England in the 109th minute, the participants could not resist watching the dramatic game.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May — who looked disheartened seeing England losing — have all gathered in a semicircle around Foreign Minister Cavusoglu, who opened live broadcast on his mobile phone. Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama also joined to witness Croatia make history by qualifying to its maiden World Cup final.

After the final whistle, Erdogan, Merkel and Rama tried to console May on England’s loss.

The game, officiated by Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakır, started very well for England as Kieran Tripier fired a magnificent free kick home in the 5th minute. Croatia, however, found the strength to come back from behind thanks to goals from Ivan Perisic in 68th minute and Mario Mandzukic in second half of extra time.

The Balkan team will face France in the World Cup final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.

