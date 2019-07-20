Erdogan provokes again: “If needed, we will do what we did 45 years ago to Cyprus”

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, threatened Cyprus today with a second invasion in a written statement on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of “Attila I”, the first of the two military operations that led to the occupation of northern part of the Republic of Cyprus.



“If the security of the Turkish Cypriots is threatened, no one should doubt that we will take the same steps as 45 years ago”, Erdogan said.

“Those who believe that the wealth of the island of Cyprus and the region belongs only to them will face the determination Turkey and Turkish Cypriots. Everyone knows our determination. No one should doubt that the heroic Turkish army, who considers Northern Cyprus as his homeland, will not hesitate to take the same steps it did 45 years ago if it necessary for the life and security of the Turkish Cypriots. Those who dream of changing the fact that Turkish Cypriots form an integral part of the Turkish nation will soon realize that their efforts are futile”.

Turkish Commandos in the Occupied North of Cyprus At dawn, four Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the beach in Pempto Mili, where the Turkish army had first landed, as part of the event “Keeping Watch until the Morning”.