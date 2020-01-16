Erdogan sends troops to Libya & the Oruc Reis survey vessel to areas agreed with Fayez al-Sarraj

In the areas between Turkey and Libya, no survey or drilling can be done nor can any pipeline be laid without the approval of the two countries

Its decision to launch seismic and drilling activities in the areas agreed with Libya by 2020 has been announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to the Turkish president, Ankara is expected to send the vessel Oruc Reis to the region for seismic surveys.

“With Libya, we have signed the MoU defining maritime areas. In the areas between Turkey and Libya, no survey or drilling can be done nor can any pipeline be laid without the approval of the two countries. Within 2020 we are accelerating the process and launching seismic survey and drilling in these areas. Once the plots are allotted and procedures are completed, Oruc Reis will conduct seismic surveys there”, the Turkish president said.

President Erdogan announced today that Turkey is also sending troops to Libya to ensure the stability of the UN-recognized government in Tripoli.

Ankara has already deployed forces to train the Tripoli backed troops in the framework of the bilateral military co-operation agreement it recently signed with Libya regardless of the fact that the Libyan Parliament rejected it.

“We will send troops and continue to work for the stability of the region”, said President Erdogan.