Erdogan – Trump agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Late on Thursday night the Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin spoke to Anadolu Agency about the same day’s phone discussion between the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

The Turkish presidency told the news agency that the two heads of state discussed bilateral and regional issues: “Our president held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Trump. Bilateral and regional issues were discussed during the conversation”, Kalin said, adding that “The importance of strengthening relations between the two NATO allies and strategic partners was discussed.”

With a Thursday statement, Kalin announced that “both leaders agreed to continue collaboration for common strategic goals and resolve issues which negatively affect bilateral relations”, as Anadolu reports.

