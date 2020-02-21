Erdogan: Turkey to remain in Idlib as long as Damascus continues “violent onslaught”

Sardine ceviche Enjoy this recipe on toast or crackers or as a bruschetta. It is both healthy and yummy!

Zucchini hummus Zucchini replaces chickpeas here, so this recipe is lower in carbohydrates and a nice choice for those with intolerance to legumes. Zucchini is very hydrating so you will need to add only a few drops of olive oil, making it lower in calories!

Hazelnut praline paste A pretty easy recipe! Use a food processor to process the mixture into a smooth paste, that you can spread on toasted bread or use in cakes, cookies or your favorite recipes.

Beef ragu pasta A budget cut of beef, your seasonal pantry ingredients and this recipe will definitely become hands down one of your all time favorite pastas ever!