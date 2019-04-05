Erdogan: “US couldn’t offer Turkey same conditions on Patriot as Russia on S-400”

He added that the payments for the Russian air-defence systems will go ahead as required by the contract with Moscow

US Vice President Mike Pence recently threatened that NATO and Turkey may part ways due to disagreements on Ankara’s purchase of Russian air defence systems. This issue has already resulted in the US freezing F-35 supplies to Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in a statement that the US failed to give a deal on its Patriot air defence system comparable to the one, offered by Russia on its S-400s. He added that the payments for the Russian air-defence systems will go ahead as required by the contract with Moscow.

“We have finalized the deal on S-400s. We offered the US to buy their Patriots, but they failed to give us a proper offer. So now the S-400 deal is coming to life and we await its supplies in July”, he said.

