Erdogan’s bodyguards reportedly also attacked US Secret Service members in 2017 (video)

Court documents give new details about controversial May 2017 incident as Trump prepares to meet Erdogan in Washington this week

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Washington this week for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump is already stirring controversy.

The Hill, a local D.C. paper which covers the U.S. Congress, reported on Sunday new documents show that Erdogan’s bodyguards attacked U.S. Secret Service members after they attacked protestors during Erdogan’s last trip to D.C. in 2017.

The new revelations are included in court documents in a lawsuit against Turkey on behalf of the victims of the attacks and “detail violent outbursts against both civilians and U.S. security personnel.”

The report adds that “two diplomatic security special agents, six U.S. Secret Service officers and one MPD officer sustained multiple injuries, with at least one taken to the hospital.”

“I looked up from the fight I was involved,” wrote one diplomatic security agent, “and saw a second fight taking place with another Turkish security personnel who was being flexi-cuffed and subdued for assaulting more U.S. police.”

U.S. security agents later described how seven Turkish security officials jumped out of the convoy to attack a lone female protester.

