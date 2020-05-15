Erdogan’s coup accusations fuel death, rape threats against opposition figures

Turkish opposition figures have found themselves accused of inciting a coup in a fresh onslaught by AKP members and pro-government media

Supporters of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) began harassing political opposition figures by creating social media hashtags that unleashed death and rape threats following a novel coup conspiracy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 4 the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) depicted “a fascist mindset that cannot stomach the supremacy of the national will, democracy, justice and elections, and is still yearning and burning for tutelage, coups and juntas”.

He accused the political party of seeking to usurp governmental power through a coup.

Following Erdogan’s statements, pro-government media figure Sevda Noyan said on a TV program last Friday her family could “take out 50 people” to support the Turkish president in the event of a coup attempt against him.

