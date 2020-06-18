Erdogan’s party voters (90%) want Hagia Sophia to be turned into a Mosque

A poll conducted among the the voters of the four Turkish political parties on whether they would like Hagia Sophia to be turned into a mosque revealed that the overwhelming majority of Pecep Tayyip Erdogan’s party were in favour of the proposition.

The findings showed that 90 percent of the voters of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) supported making the UNECO World Heritage Site into an Islamic place of worship.

Seven out of ten supporters of the İYİ, a nationalist, liberal-conservative party voters, as well as four out of ten Kemalist Republican People’s Party (CHP) voters, also said they favoured its transformation into a mosque.

Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials leaked to Turkish media, that the first prayer could be held on July 15, the 4-year anniversary of the the failed coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkey Supreme Court is expected to convene on July 2, in order to consider a request for annulment of the presidential decree that turned Hagia Sophia into a museum in 1934.

If it judges that the decision by the Council of Ministers in 1934 to turn Hagia Sophia into a museum was illegal this would pave the way for the Hagia Sophia to function as a mosque again.

