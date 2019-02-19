Erection of Holocaust Museum Foundation in Thessaloniki on course after Royal Decree signed

The erection of the Holocaust Museum in Thessaloniki is a step closer after the Royal Decree for the establishment of the Foundation, based in Brussels, was signed.

Following this development, the Mayor of Thessaloniki, Yiannis Boutaris announced that the procedures for the construction of the Holocaust Museum on the west side of the city of Thessaloniki, on a property belonging to GAIAOSE SA, will commence over the next period. The building will be erected near the Old Railway Station of the city.

Brussels was chosen as the headquarters to impart an “international legitimacy” to the institution.

The General Assembly will have international personalities, Mr Boutaris said, on the sidelines of a meeting with the candidate mayor of Thessaloniki, George Orfanos.

“I feel great relief that the Royal Decree was signed because it had been put on hold since last October,” Mr. Boutaris added.