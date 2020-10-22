Eriana Blanco: Latin genes, hot curves & just perfect! (photos)

Eriana Blanco is a smoking hot fitness model who is known for being a brand ambassador for the fitness brand ShredzArmy.

She has also participated in The Black Tape Project as a featured model.

She was born and raised in Miami, Florida but her parents are of Cuban and Chilean descent.

As we read, Eriana received her first major modeling opportunity in 2004, when she posed for Maxim Magazine’s Hometown Hotties segment.

In 2012, she appeared as a cover model for Mixed Magazine.

With 3,2 million followers, we should be seeing more of her…

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Nurse Blanco 🤪🚑 @fashionnova Rate it (1-10?) 🥰 Fashionnovapartner Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ERIANA BLANCO (@eriana_blanco) στις 8 Οκτ, 2020 στις 7:44 μμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Check mate♟ Click link in Bi0 🖤🥰 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ERIANA BLANCO (@eriana_blanco) στις 3 Οκτ, 2020 στις 7:32 μμ PDT

See Also:

Turkey as a major challenge for Israel & its neighbors in the 21st Century

Tsitsipas teases Antetokounmpo: Do you always talk this much at practice? (video)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Thinking about cookies 🍪 @fashionnova What’s your favorite treat? 🥰 Fashionnovapartner Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ERIANA BLANCO (@eriana_blanco) στις 10 Σεπ, 2020 στις 9:11 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. You’re on my mind 💕 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ERIANA BLANCO (@eriana_blanco) στις 23 Αύγ, 2020 στις 9:58 πμ PDT