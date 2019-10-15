Erotic film star verbally attacked at NFL match

The actress was attending a match in Florida

An erotic movie star was verbally abused by a drunk fan at an American gridiron match between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins.

Actress Valentina Jewels was attending an NFL match with other members of the porn production company BangBros over the weekend in Florida.

But a Miami Dolphins fan, who was holding a pint of beer, launched into a shocking rant at the group.

The Dolphins had just scored a touchdown when the angry man jumped out of his seat and delivered a volley of abuse at a man and one of the porn stars.

He shouted: “Your girl’s a f***ing w***e, you ain’t got s*** on me, f***ing b**** ass mother*****.”