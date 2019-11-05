Fair media coverage based on scientific facts about tanning is asked by European Sunlight Association

The European Sunlight Association a.s.b.l. (ESA) was established to promote safe, controlled and informed use of sunbeds compliant with the relevant regulative framework.

Today ESA is recognized by all stakeholders as the representative European association for and the voice of the European indoor tanning industry representing national indoor tanning associations and leading manufacturers of indoor tanning equipment.

Both indoor and outdoor tanning has been heavily criticized mostly using outdated scientific findings and completely disregarding benefits of moderate sunbed use or outdoor exposure to sunlight.

UV radiation has been known as the primary source of vitamin D and other mediators needed for good health.

With that in mind, more recently, researchers have called for immediate revision of public health recommendations as it has been noted that “non-burning UV exposure is a health benefit and — in moderation — should be recommended as such”.

We as an industry welcome open discussions, initiatives and exchange of information with all the stakeholders, experts and responsible institutions to make sure true and most up-to-date findings and scientific facts on possible positive and negative of UV radiation and sunbed use are made available to the public and consumers.