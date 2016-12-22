ESM: Greek government has e-mail in its hands with our demands

Greece’s creditors have sent an e-mail to the government requesting specific clarifications concerning the recent social package announced by PM Alexis Tsipras. According to Greek sources, the ESM believes the government will have responded to the points included in the e-mail by December 25. The same source notes that a Greek government official estimates the government will provide reassurances to the creditors that the fiscal targets will not be affected by the social package, while the government will promise the provisions will have a one-off character. Government sources express their optimism that the second review will be completed , while they also believe the suspension of the implementation of the medium-term debt relief measures will also be lifted. Earlier the two sides had been involved in an exchange of view to shape the final document.