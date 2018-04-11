EU Agency warns flights in Eastern Mediterranean over Syria

Eurocontrol said that air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles could be used

The international air traffic control agency Eurocontrol has warned airlines to exercise caution in the eastern Mediterranean due to the possible launch of airstrikes into Syria in the next 72 hours.

The Nicosia flight information region named in the Eurocontrol statement on Tuesday covers the island of Cyprus and surrounding waters.

Eurocontrol said that air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles could be used within that period and there was a possibility of intermittent disruption to radio navigation equipment.

It cautioned that “due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR area,” referring to the designated airspace.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Western allies are discussing possible military action to punish Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad for a suspected poison gas attack on Saturday on a rebel-held town that long had held out against government forces.

Source: greekreporter