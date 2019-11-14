EU Commission incoming chief changes title for Margaritis Schinas’ migration portfolio after controversy

“President-elect agreed following fruitful discussions with the EU Parliament, to make several adjustments concerning the names of portfolios of future Commissioners”

EU incoming chief Ursula von der Leyen changed the name of a European Commission’s migration portfolio on Wednesday after the original title, “Protecting our European Way of Life,” sparked criticism for alleged “far-right” connotations.

“President-elect Ursula von der Leyen agreed following fruitful discussions with the European Parliament, to make several adjustments concerning the names of portfolios of future Commissioners,” the EU Commission said in a statement.

“The portfolio of Vice-President-designate Margaritis Schinas will be named ‘Promoting the European Way of Life’,” the statement continued.

Schinas, a former member of the European Parliament and a long-serving official at the Commission, is to steer the bloc’s policy-making on migration and security as well as education and employment.

The original name given to the portfolio had sparked accusations of…”fascist thinking” lobbed at the Commission from the left and beyond.

Source: euronews