EU Commissioner Moscovici to reportedly visit Athens

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici will visit Athens on January 16, according to media reports on Friday.

Even though his agenda will be mainly political, the problems of Greek banks are expected to be discussed on his two-day visit and he is also expected to meet with representatives of the country’s credit system, as well as political leaders.

His visit will be preceded by that of German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week on January 10.

Source: thegreekobserver