EU Council conclusions on Turkey illegal drillings in Cypriot EEZ

The matter of sanctions against Turkey was one of the issues on the agenda of the European Council after talks on the Brexit debate.
The leaders of the 28 adopted the conclusions agreed by the EU foreign ministers on Monday, October 14th. Reportedly the Ministers added a mention to the text deemed necessary after the Erdogan-Pence agreement that the EU “notes” the US- Turkey deal to cease military operations.
Concerning the EU countermeasures for Turkey’s illegal drilling in the Cypriot EEZ, the text of the conclusions adopted by the 28 Foreign Ministers, confirming the sanctions on persons involved in illegal research within the maritime zone, was confirmed. of the Republic of Cyprus.
5. The European Council endorses the Council conclusions of 14 October 2019 on North East Syria.
6. The EU condemns Turkeyʼs unilateral military action in North East Syria which causes unacceptable human suffering, undermines the fight against Daʼesh and threatens heavily European security. The European Council notes tonightʼs US-Turkey announcement on a pause for all military operations. It again urges Turkey to end its military action, to withdraw its forces and to respect international humanitarian law. Following the Council conclusions of 14 October 2019, it recalls that Member States have decided to halt arms export licensing to Turkey.
7. The European Union remains engaged in its efforts towards effectively addressing the serious humanitarian and refugee crisis in light of evolving needs, including by supporting those Member States that are facing the most serious challenges in terms of migratory flows in the Eastern Mediterranean.
8. The European Council will remain seized of this matter.
V. Illegal drilling activities
9. The European Council also endorses the Council conclusions of 14 October 2019 on Turkeyʼs illegal drilling activities in Cyprusʼ Exclusive Economic Zone and reaffirms its solidarity with Cyprus.
10. The European Council will remain seized of this matter.
VI. MH17
11. With reference to the conclusions of 20 June 2019, the European Council reiterates its full support for all efforts to establish truth, justice and accountability for the victims of the downing of MH17 and their next of kin and calls on all States to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2166.