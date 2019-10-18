EU Council conclusions on Turkey illegal drillings in Cypriot EEZ

The matter of sanctions against Turkey was one of the issues on the agenda of the European Council after talks on the Brexit debate.

The leaders of the 28 adopted the conclusions agreed by the EU foreign ministers on Monday, October 14th. Reportedly the Ministers added a mention to the text deemed necessary after the Erdogan-Pence agreement that the EU “notes” the US- Turkey deal to cease military operations.

Concerning the EU countermeasures for Turkey’s illegal drilling in the Cypriot EEZ, the text of the conclusions adopted by the 28 Foreign Ministers, confirming the sanctions on persons involved in illegal research within the maritime zone, was confirmed. of the Republic of Cyprus.