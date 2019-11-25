EU cuts €85 million from Turkey funding in 2020 budget

The 2020 budget will only provide funds for civil society, the Erasmus student exchange program and support for Syrian refugees

European Union leaders have decided to cut nearly €85 million ($94 million) in funds for Turkey in the bloc’s 2020 budget, according to a German member of the European Parliament, Deutsche Welle English service reported on Tuesday.

European Union leaders reached consensus Monday on the bloc’s 2020 budget to provide around €153.6 billion ($170 billion) in disbursements.

Part of the EU budget is returned to member states in various forms such as agricultural subsidies, education programs and research.

EU lawmaker Monika Hohlmeier of Germany told the DPA news agency that the bloc’s funds to support candidate country Turkey are being cut by around €85 million euros compared to the original plans.

Due to concerns over press freedom and the rule of law in Turkey, the 2020 budget will only provide funds for civil society, the Erasmus student exchange program and support for Syrian refugees.

Source: turkish minute