EU reacts following latest political developments in Albania

The EU has called on political sides to engage in dialogue

The Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Maja Kocijancic has reacted following recent political developments in Albania, where the president Ilir Meta has announced the cancellation of June 30 local elections, arguing his decision with the boycott of these elections by the country’s opposition.

“We are following the developments. This is a matter for the Albanian institutions to address in line with the existing legislation and jurisprudence, in full respect of Constitutional and democratic principles”, Kocijancic said.

Meanwhile, the EU spokesperson also commented the decision of the Albanian opposition to relinquish parliamentary mandates nearly four months ago.

