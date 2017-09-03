EU ready to impose more sanctions against North Korea

The EU is ready to strengthen sanctions against North Korea after the sixth and most powerful North Korea nuclear test was carried out, Sunday, European Council President Donald Tusk said. Mr. Tusk called on the UN Security Council to enforce more sanctions and display more resolve and determination for a peaceful de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. “The EU is prepared to reinforce its policy of sanctions and calls on North Korea to resume unconditional dialogue on its programs,” Tusk said in a statement he issued.