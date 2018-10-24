EU scientists crack tech barriers to roadtrains of the future

The coupling system is thought to make the spatial distribution of vehicles more efficient, helping to match supply and demand

Roadtrains have often been mooted as an efficient way of regulating traffic, but with little success. Now a roadtrain of electric vehicles may help improve the transport systems inside city centers. European scientists think they are on the right track to provide the answers, and they invited “Futuris” to share their solutions.

ESPRIT has been presented in Glasgow this week as a reliable solution for the workers of Hillington Park to drive through the last kilometer between the train station and their work facilities. At peak hours, that’s a great benefit for all. https://t.co/xNzgsIFoEP — ESPRIT_H2020 (@ESPRIT_H2020) September 14, 2018

A pioneering European research project sees the concept as a tool for improving carsharing within city centers and suburban areas.

Their vision is that commuters can take vehicles to and from their nearest public transport point without using their cars.

The coupling system is thought to make the spatial distribution of vehicles more efficient, helping to match supply and demand.

“A service operator can bring the vehicles to wherever they are needed. By driving just one vehicle, you can tow up to seven to where commuters need them,” says CEA/Esprit project co-ordinator Valéry Cervantes.

