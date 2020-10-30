EU Summit: Adequate vaccines for all countries & condemnation of Turkish provocations

It was noted that issues concerning Turkey will be discussed again at the December EU Summit

Adequate vaccines for all member states, in proportion to their population and the condemnation of Turkey‘s provocations were the main subjects discussed in the informal EU Summit held by teleconference on Thursday.

Among the conclusions of the summit were:

1. The decision to create a passenger tracking form, which will contribute to the safety of travel

2. The cooperation of the Member States, in the event that one of them is under pressure at the Health system level

3. Ensuring adequate numbers of vaccines, in proportion to the population of each Member State.

The economic consequences of the pandemic were added to the discussion on the coronavirus, while the session closed with the unanimous condemnation of the Turkish provocations, which has now taken a generalized form against Europe.

The determination of European leaders to respect the decisions of the October European Council was stressed and it was noted that issues concerning Turkey will be discussed again at the December EU Summit.