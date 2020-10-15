EU Summit: Greece & Cyprus push for strict statement against Turkey but Germany hesitates once again

Berlin’s intention is to postponed any talk of sanctions until December thus clearing the way to Turkey to conclude its aggressive plans by that date

Berlin’s reluctance to impose immediate EU sanctions on Ankara, which continues unabated its provocations against Greece and Cyprus, lowers Athens’ expectations of the 27-nation summit that begins on Thursday afternoon in Brussels.

Both the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis appear determined to put pressure on both the Summit and the preparatory meeting of the leaders of the center-right EPP, regarding the two new major provocations of the Erdogan regime, that is the opening of the Famagusta Varosha beachfront as well as the presence once again of the survey vessel of Oruc Reis within the maritime zones that according to international law belong to Greece.

However, according to reports, the information that arrive in Athens, from the recent visit of German Foreign Minister Haiko Maas to Greece and Cyprus, is that Berlin’s intention is that sanctions against Ankara should be postponed to the next EU Summit scheduled for December, citing the relevant reference to the conclusions of the last European Council on Euro-Turkish relations, but thus clearing the way to Turkey to conclude its aggressive plans by that date.

The Greek side is stating in all tones -and this will be underlined by Kyriakos Mitsotakis to his counterparts- that the new Turkish NANTEX for illegal investigations south of Kastellorizo ​​constitutes a serious escalation on the part of Turkey indicating its complete unreliability.

